 The year that was for the Western Cape’s politicians – Independent Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The year that was for the Western Cape’s politicians – Independent Online

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

The year that was for the Western Cape's politicians
Independent Online
Cape Town – A month in politics can feel like an entire year given the speed at which things progress after a scandal erupts. And this year had no shortage of whirlwinds – from tweets about colonialism to birthday cake sagas, Western Cape politicians

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.