“There is nothing between Wizkid and me” – Davido

Davido, in an interview with Punch, has spoken out about his purported beef with singer Wizkid. According to Punch, when asked if there was any issue between the two of them, Davido was evasive and tried to avoid the question. However, he eventually said: There is nothing between Wizkid and me; I am on my own. […]

