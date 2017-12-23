“There is nothing between Wizkid and me” – Davido
Davido, in an interview with Punch, has spoken out about his purported beef with singer Wizkid. According to Punch, when asked if there was any issue between the two of them, Davido was evasive and tried to avoid the question. However, he eventually said: There is nothing between Wizkid and me; I am on my own. […]
The post “There is nothing between Wizkid and me” – Davido appeared first on BellaNaija.
