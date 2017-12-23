 “There is nothing between Wizkid and me” – Davido | Nigeria Today
“There is nothing between Wizkid and me” – Davido

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Davido, in an interview with Punch, has spoken out about his purported beef with singer Wizkid. According to Punch, when asked if there was any issue between the two of them, Davido was evasive and tried to avoid the question. However, he eventually said: There is nothing between Wizkid and me; I am on my own. […]

