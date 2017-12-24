 Things Will Get Better In 2018 – Adeboye | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Things Will Get Better In 2018 – Adeboye

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News, Opinion | 0 comments

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide (RCCG), during a Christmas retreat and the “Let’s Go A Fishing” programme organised by his church in Osogbo,  Osun State declared that 2018 would be better for Nigerians than 2017. “It is imperative for everybody to love Jesus, who is…

The post Things Will Get Better In 2018 – Adeboye appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.