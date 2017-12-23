This was for football lovers, Wenger says after six-goal classic – gulfnews.com
|
gulfnews.com
|
This was for football lovers, Wenger says after six-goal classic
gulfnews.com
London: Arsene Wenger hailed Arsenal's breathtaking 3-3 draw against Liverpool as a dream come true for football purists. Wenger's side staged a thrilling second half fightback that combined with Liverpool's array of attacking talents to serve up a …
Arsenal vs. Liverpool almost broke my brain
Arsene Wenger Offers Huge Hint Over Jack Wilshere's Arsenal Future After Liverpool Draw
Arsenal fans will love what Jack Wilshere did after thrilling draw against Liverpool
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!