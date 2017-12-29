 Thousands busted for drunk driving in December – Independent Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Thousands busted for drunk driving in December – Independent Online

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Thousands busted for drunk driving in December
Independent Online
The highest number of arrested drunk drivers were in Gauteng, followed by Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape. Picture: David Ritchie / African News Agency. Johannesburg – More than 2000 drivers have been arrested across South Africa for driving
SA's festive drivers: 46029 speed‚ 15538 unlicensed‚ 14174 vehicles unlicensedTimes LIVE
Over 2000 nabbed for drunk driving during festive season: RTMCeNCA
The top five things South Africans have been fined for over the festive seasonThe South African
Bosveld Review
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.