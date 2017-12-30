Thousands Gather In Togo To Protest President – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Thousands Gather In Togo To Protest President
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Tens of thousands of demonstrators thronged the streets of the Togolese capital on Saturday, the latest in a series of mass protests against the rule of President Faure Gnassingbe. Anti-government marches have been held across the country nearly every …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!