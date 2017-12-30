 Three bishops perish in Embu road crash – The Star, Kenya | Nigeria Today
Three bishops perish in Embu road crash – The Star, Kenya

Three bishops perish in Embu road crash
Witnesses said the bishops died on the spot after their car collided head-on with another car. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Three bishops died on Friday night in a head-on collision on the Embu-Makutano road. The African Independent
President Kenyatta mourns 3 Bishops killed in road crashDaily Nation

