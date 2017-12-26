Three Passengers Accuse Tap Air Portugal Of Racism, Physical Assault – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
Three Passengers Accuse Tap Air Portugal Of Racism, Physical Assault
Peace FM Online
Some officials of Tap Portugal Airline at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Saturday, December 23, 2017 allegedly manhandled three young ladies who were scheduled to join the company's flight from Accra to Sao Tome and Principe for a Christmas …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!