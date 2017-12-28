Three Soldiers Killed In Central Mali Mine Blast – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Three Soldiers Killed In Central Mali Mine Blast
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Three soldiers were killed in central Mali on Thursday by a mine blast as they hunted for suspected jihadist fighters, the army announced in a statement. “In their pursuit of the terrorists, the FAMa (Malian armed forces) were victims of a mine …
Landmine explosion kills 3 soldiers in Mali
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!