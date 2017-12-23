Tidal celebrates the holidays with a 12-day credit card-free, ad-free preview
To show folks who have yet to subscribe to the service just what they’re missing out on, Tidal is offering a free 12-day preview to its Hi-Fi and Premium services. There will be no ads or credit cards involved.
The post Tidal celebrates the holidays with a 12-day credit card-free, ad-free preview appeared first on Digital Trends.
