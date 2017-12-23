 Title hopes fade for Madrid as Barcelona win El Classico | Nigeria Today
Title hopes fade for Madrid as Barcelona win El Classico

Real Madrid’s hopes of retaining their La Liga title appeared to be fading fast as they lost in the “El Classico” on Saturday. Goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal propelled FC Barcelona to a 3-0 win, lifting them 14-points clear of their rivals in the standings. Suarez capitalised on wide open space in Madrid’s midfield to knock in a simple pass from Sergi Roberto following a breakaway move in the 54th minute.

