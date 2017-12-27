Tiwa Savage cries out after getting robbed on Plane

Tiwa Savage, popular Nigerian singer shared her experience while going to Uyo for a show with other celebrities. She was surprised how someone can just have access to the runway, open a luggage and steal from it.

The most scary one is if it was a terrorist who can plant a bomb inside the bag since it is easy for them to have access to planes.

She wrote : “So, our plane lands and while we are still on the runway, someone opens the cargo hold and steal our luggages. Pilot said he saw the cargo hold light come on. How is this safe? FAAN means anyone including terrorists can have access to planes. Someone can just walk on the runway and steal luggages from planes. That could have been a bomb someone will just put in there”

