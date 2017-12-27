Tiwa Savage reveals how her luggage was stolen at Lagos airport – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
Tiwa Savage reveals how her luggage was stolen at Lagos airport
Tiwa Savage is furious over the way and manner activities are carried out at the Lagos airport because her luggage were stolen. Tiwa Savage might not be one of the happiest people in town as she revealed how her luggage was stolen at the Lagos Airport …
