Tiwa Savage Robbery Allegation: Could The Singer Be Lying? – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Tiwa Savage Robbery Allegation: Could The Singer Be Lying?
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Earlier in the week, singer Tiwa Savage announced on her Snapchat handle that while on the Lagos Airport tarmac, the private jet she and Wizkid were on got burgled. 'So our plane lands and we are still on the runway, someone opens the cargo hold and …
Tiwa Savage And Wizkid Robbed At Lagos Airport
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!