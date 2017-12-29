 Tiwa Savage Robbery Allegation: Could The Singer Be Lying? – Nigerian Entertainment Today | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tiwa Savage Robbery Allegation: Could The Singer Be Lying? – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Tiwa Savage Robbery Allegation: Could The Singer Be Lying?
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Earlier in the week, singer Tiwa Savage announced on her Snapchat handle that while on the Lagos Airport tarmac, the private jet she and Wizkid were on got burgled. 'So our plane lands and we are still on the runway, someone opens the cargo hold and
Tiwa Savage And Wizkid Robbed At Lagos AirportNaija News

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.