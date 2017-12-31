Tiwa Savage Slams FAAN for Calling Her a Liar Over Missing Baggage – Olisa Blogazine
|
Olisa Blogazine
|
Tiwa Savage Slams FAAN for Calling Her a Liar Over Missing Baggage
Olisa Blogazine
Tiwa Savage has taken to her social media to call out the officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for dismissing her complaints of missing bags at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos. In case you missed how it all started: on …
FAAN and 7.7 million missing luggage
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!