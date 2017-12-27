Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Adekunle Gold, Fani Kayode, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Femi Fani Kayode

US President Donald Trump has got one active supporter from Nigeria.

I dont believe he said this for one minute. Classic case of fake news from the @nytimes. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 27, 2017

2. Acathy Photo

Does this still apply though?

I think Nigerians are better readers these days.

If you want to hide anything from black man put it in writing. — Acathy (@Acathyphoto) December 27, 2017

3. Ono Bello

Well… you put it up, therefore, you have a ‘hidden agenda’.

4. Adekunle Gold

If you missed Adekunle’s ‘One Night Stand’ which held December 26 (Boxing Day), you sure missed something.

I am lost for words fam!!! Thank you everyone for coming out to watch me and my band yesterday. You made the show beautiful. — KING AG (@adekunleGOLD) December 27, 2017

5. ICRC

Awwwww…

Her smile was an inspiring and welcome sight during a recent ICRC distribution. We are regularly assisting 42,000 people in Maiduguri with food, household items, and cash grants to help them meet their basic needs. #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/bTYTMOS2iF — ICRC Africa (@ICRC_Africa) December 27, 2017

6. Senator Shehu Sani

Well…

ECA,my take;North East deserve $1.5Billion.All the Geo political zones should also be given a billion dollar each to tackle their peculiar security or development challenges.South South should be given double as the goose that lays the ECA eggs. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 27, 2017

