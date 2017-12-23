Toke Makinwa Says She Almost Slept With ‘Man’s Not Hot’ Rapper; Fans Go Berserk – Olisa Blogazine
|
Olisa Blogazine
|
Toke Makinwa Says She Almost Slept With 'Man's Not Hot' Rapper; Fans Go Berserk
Olisa Blogazine
Toke Makinwa's fans have gone completely apeshit after she revealed she almost had sex with Man's Not Hot rapper. Recall that the British rapper, Big Shaq, recently visited Nigeria for a sponsored event, and one of those who attended the show included …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!