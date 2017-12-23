 Toke Makinwa Says She Almost Slept With ‘Man’s Not Hot’ Rapper; Fans Go Berserk – Olisa Blogazine | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Toke Makinwa Says She Almost Slept With ‘Man’s Not Hot’ Rapper; Fans Go Berserk – Olisa Blogazine

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Olisa Blogazine

Toke Makinwa Says She Almost Slept With 'Man's Not Hot' Rapper; Fans Go Berserk
Olisa Blogazine
Toke Makinwa's fans have gone completely apeshit after she revealed she almost had sex with Man's Not Hot rapper. Recall that the British rapper, Big Shaq, recently visited Nigeria for a sponsored event, and one of those who attended the show included

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.