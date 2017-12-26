Tokyo stocks turn lower in thin trade – The Japan Times
Guardian
Tokyo stocks turn lower in thin trade
The Japan Times
Stocks fell back Tuesday, with activities remaining thin amid a dearth of major market-moving news. The Nikkei 225 average fell 46.49 points, or 0.20 percent, to end at 22,892.69, down for the first time in three trading days. On Monday, the key market …
