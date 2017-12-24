Tomatoes, fruits capable of restoring lungs damaged by smoking: study

Smokers who quit smoking and live on a diet high in tomatoes and fruits, particularly apples, have better chances of restoring their lung functions impaired by smoking, a new study finds. The study, published in the December issue of the European Respiratory Journal, said former smokers who eat more tomatoes and fresh fruits on a regular basis saw a slower natural decline in lung function over a 10-year period. The study was conducted by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

