 Tonto Dikeh’s Sister Sends Birthday Wishes To Olakunle Churchill – Nigerian Entertainment Today | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tonto Dikeh’s Sister Sends Birthday Wishes To Olakunle Churchill – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Tonto Dikeh's Sister Sends Birthday Wishes To Olakunle Churchill
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Yesterday, Tonto Dikeh's estranged husband Olakunle Churchill added another year. Rosy Meurer who is said to be linked to Tonto and her husband's messy divorce took her Instagram page to wish him a happy birthday anniversary. Tonto Dikeh's blood sister

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.