 Top five governors ranked after first 100 days in office – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Top five governors ranked after first 100 days in office – The Standard

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Top five governors ranked after first 100 days in office
The Standard
A survey conducted by Poll Kenya indicates that Makueni County Governor Kivutha Kibwana had the highest job approval rating during his first 100 days in office. Kibwana who is serving his final term in as a governor had an approval rating of 64 percent
Kivutha Kibwana, Waiguru best governors, Sonko and Joho worst – pollThe Star, Kenya

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.