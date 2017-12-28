 Total, Nestle lift NSE indices – The Eagle Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Total, Nestle lift NSE indices – The Eagle Online

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Business Post Nigeria

Total, Nestle lift NSE indices
The Eagle Online
Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday maintained a positive posture as some highly capitalised equities posted price appreciation. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Total led the gainers' table with a gain of N10.95 to close at
Nigerian Shares Rebound by 0.27% on Strong Buying PressureBusiness Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.