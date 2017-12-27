Toyota eyes electric vehicle leadership with N10bn investment – The Punch
Toyota eyes electric vehicle leadership with N10bn investment
The Punch
Toyota says it is ready to spend $10bn to lead the electric vehicle production and sale globally from next year. Nigeria may also be a beneficiary of the huge investment with the commitment of the National Automotive Design and Development Council …
