 Traders, shoppers storm Dubai Shopping Festival – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Traders, shoppers storm Dubai Shopping Festival – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Traders, shoppers storm Dubai Shopping Festival
The Nation Newspaper
Over the next one month, the 23rd edition of the Dubai shopping festival will deliver the best shopping offers, biggest prizes, as well as a once-in–a-life time experience across a jam-packed season. TONIA 'DIYAN, who is in Dubai for the festival
Visa brings cardholders irresistible deals at Dubai Shopping FestivalArab News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.