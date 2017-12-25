Traffic mess in Kisumu on Christmas day – The Standard



The Standard Traffic mess in Kisumu on Christmas day

The Standard

Residents traveling upcountry board a bus at Kisumu bus park ahead of Christmas celebrations in Kisumu. (Collins Oduor, Standard). Bus stops to Kondele, Manyatta and Nyamasaria in Kisumu witnessed the highest level of traffic jams never seen before on …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

