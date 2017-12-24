 Traffickers of Nigerians into Libyan slave camps are ‘big women’, chiefs – Activist – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Traffickers of Nigerians into Libyan slave camps are ‘big women’, chiefs – Activist – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Traffickers of Nigerians into Libyan slave camps are 'big women', chiefs – Activist
Vanguard
Comrade Sunny Ofehe, founder/Executive Director, Hope for Niger Delta Campaign (HNDC), a non-governmental organization based in the Netherlands, attended the 10th session of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland where he raised the issue of the
10000 Refugees To Be Relocated From Libya To EuropeCHANNELS TELEVISION
'They use black men as slaves': Migrants tell of brutality in LibyaCNN
UN evacuates refugees to Italy from Libya for first timeeNCA
The Local Italy –Deutsche Welle –UNHCR –The Libya Observer
all 56 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.