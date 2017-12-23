 Tragedy As APC Stalwart Die In Jonathan’s Wife’s Hotel – Leadership Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tragedy As APC Stalwart Die In Jonathan’s Wife’s Hotel – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Tragedy As APC Stalwart Die In Jonathan's Wife's Hotel
Leadership Newspapers
Tragedy struck in Yenagoa Saturday in the Bayelsa state capital following the discovery of the lifeless body of a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Hon. Nasko Egei at Aridolf Resort Wellness and Spa owned by former First Lady, Dame
Police confirm death of former aide to Gov Dickson in hotel roomVanguard
APC chieftain found dead in Bayelsa hotelTODAY.NG
Gov Dickson former aide found dead in hotel, alleged lover escapesNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
The Eagle Online –SaharaReporters.com –The Nation Newspaper –P.M. News
all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.