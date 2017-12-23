Tragedy As APC Stalwart Die In Jonathan’s Wife’s Hotel

By Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa

Tragedy struck in Yenagoa Saturday in the Bayelsa state capital following the discovery of the lifeless body of a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Hon. Nasko Egei at Aridolf Resort Wellness and Spa owned by former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.

Nasko, as he was fondly called by his friends, reportedly died in the hotel on Isaac Boro Expressway, Yenagoa, the state capital, on Friday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that though the cause of death is yet to be fully ascertained, some are pointing accusing finger at an unknown female lover reported to have been with him at the hotel.

The death of Nasko, a former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Seriake Dickson on Youth Development before his removal and defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC) has thrown the social media and social circle in Yenagoa into shock.

While some claimed that the deceased was allegedly poisoned by his female companion who went with him to the hotel on the fateful day.

Others claimed that the deceased died peacefully in his sleep in one of the hotel rooms.

A kinsman of Nasko, who did not want his named mentioned, said the deceased hailed from Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

The kinsman, who is an APC leader in the state, said the death of Nasko was curious, challenging the hotel authorities to unravel what led to his death.

He said that a big hotel like Aridolf should have a Close Circuit Television (CCTV) to unravel the lady that the deceased was with him when he died.

He said, “The hotel sure has questions to answer. A hotel as big as Aridolf cannot claim not to have a CCTV. So, the hotel will do a whole lot of good to unravel what happened.”

“Therefore, we implore the security agencies, particularly the police to swing into action to investigate this sad incident. The hotel should be made to provide the identity of the lady that went with him to the hotel. If the identity can’t be got, the hotel should be able to play its CCTV to know the female guest with Nasko. As kinsmen, we will not allow the matter to be swept under the carpet. We are sad about this incident.”

It was, however, learnt from a source close to the hotel that the hotel’s CCTV was faulty.

It was further learnt that the deceased was found naked in his hotel room by the hotel management.

Meanwhile, friends of the deceased have taken to the Facebook and other social media platforms to express sadness at the death of Nasko.

One of them by name, CastedDude, said the deceased was warming up to contest in the Bayelsa State Assembly as his popularity had continued to grow before his demise.

He said, “It’s a sad moment for the family and friends of former Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa Governor on Youth Development, Torukori Nasko Egei, who died tragically on Friday in Bayelsa state.”

“According to his friends, the deceased was warming up to contest in the Bayelsa state assembly as his popularity continued to grow before his demise.”

“Some of his colleagues think that someone or a group of people had a hand in his death. May his soul rest in peace.”

Another of his friend on the Facebook, Bodmas Kemepadei, said that the death of Nasko should be investigated spiritually according to the customs and tradition of the Ijaws, precisely the Ogboin people.

He said, “The families should seek Adegbe for justice, the Obobo should be consulted to know the true picture behind his death.”

“A young man who was not sick cannot just die like that. If his death is not ascertained, the devil will keep on operating untamed.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, saying that investigation had already commenced.

Butswat, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, however, said it had not been established what led to the death of the married man.

He said, “It has not been established whether he was poisoned or not. At this point, we won’t be able to establish whether he was poisoned and who poisoned him.”

“But we will look at the people he was with the previous night before the incident. By the time we carry out a post-mortem investigation, that will determine what substance actually led to his death. The investigation is ongoing.”