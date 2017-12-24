Transport fares continue to soar at yuletide – The Nation Newspaper
|
Transport fares continue to soar at yuletide
The Nation Newspaper
As it is usual every Christmas period, transporters capitalise on the high turnout of people travelling to increase transport fares. However, this year transport fares have gone even higher especially with the attendant issue of the fuel scarcity. Even …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!