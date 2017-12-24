 Travelers stranded at Mararaba motor park as fuel scarcity persists – TheNewsGuru | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Travelers stranded at Mararaba motor park as fuel scarcity persists – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Travelers stranded at Mararaba motor park as fuel scarcity persists
TheNewsGuru
As the ongoing scarcity of petrol continues to bite harder, passengers travelling for Christmas were stranded at Mararaba motor park in Nasarawa State on Sunday. TheNewsGuru reports that as a result of the scarcity of petroleum products, transporters

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.