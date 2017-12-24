Travelers stranded at Mararaba motor park, fare doubles as fuel scarcity persists
As the ongoing scarcity of petrol continues to bite harder, passengers travelling for Christmas were stranded at Mararaba motor park in Nasarawa State on Sunday. NAN reports that as a result of the scarcity of petroleum products, transporters seem to be cashing in on the development, with fares increased arbitrarily. The News Agency of Nigeria […]
