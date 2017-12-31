TravelFlex ICO Round Continue Until 12th Jan 2018 Until 12th Jan 2018

Today, the founders of TravelFlex cryptocurrency announced, that the ICO of the project will continue until 12th January 2018 23:59 GMT. TravelFlex is a product for global travelers, based in blockchain technologies, developed by a Hong Kong based company.

During this round, the company is offering to sell 95M TravelFlex coins $0.28 each for funding the project. Funds raised by the ICO offering will be used to develop the blockchain further and to establish additional traveller-specific services to facilitate the growth of traveling industry.

TravelFlex is a working coin and not a token. It’s a coin that can be actively mined and it runs on its own decentralized network, it will be listed on exchanges straight after the ICO.

Don’t be confused by the name Travelflex since the coins can be used for almost anything payment related, not just traveling.

According to estimations used by the founders, the amount of global nomads and travelers will be counted in billions by 2020. TravelFlex ICO round is now open for investors to claim their share on essential financial tools and services for global travelers, based on decentralized blockchain technologies.

TravelFlex offers:

ATM Card for global low-cost cash withdrawals

Social networking and payment features for fellow travelers

Escrow services for advance booking of travel services, like hotels

24/7 live support

Printable traveler-check alike TravelFlex checks

Mobile application for financial transactions and social networking

This investment round is a unique opportunity to claim your share on the next generation cryptocurrency. Most of the TravelFlex services are scheduled to be deployed and in full use by the end of the year 2018.

https://travelflex.org/

https://t.me/travelflexchat

