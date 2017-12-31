Truck Driver Mistakenly Crushes His Conductor to death in Delta

A Pathetic incident took place in Sapele Delta State, According to Emmanuel Who Shared the event, He Wrote : Breaking news this evening as about 5:25pm in Sapele, at new road close to Igbuya hotel.See how Catapilar Driver Grind e own motor boy by mistakeGod safe ur childrenJust 2 days to new yearSafe us all […]

