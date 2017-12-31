 Truck Driver Mistakenly Crushes His Conductor to death in Delta | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Truck Driver Mistakenly Crushes His Conductor to death in Delta

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Pathetic incident took place in Sapele Delta State, According to  Emmanuel Who Shared the event, He Wrote : Breaking news this evening as about 5:25pm in Sapele, at new road close to Igbuya hotel.See how Catapilar Driver Grind e own motor boy by mistakeGod safe ur childrenJust 2 days to new yearSafe us all […]

The post Truck Driver Mistakenly Crushes His Conductor to death in Delta appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.