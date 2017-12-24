 Trump causes Xmas tension in Bethlehem – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Trump causes Xmas tension in Bethlehem – Vanguard

Trump causes Xmas tension in Bethlehem
With Christmas just some hours away, tensions are simmering in the city of Bethlehem, Jesus birthplace and the region over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The controversial December 6 announcement by Trump
