 Trump Comment On Nigeria: White House Denies Report Donald Trump Said Nigerians Live In ‘Huts | Nigeria Today
Trump Comment On Nigeria: White House Denies Report Donald Trump Said Nigerians Live In 'Huts

Posted on Dec 23, 2017

The White House has denied a report that President Donald Trump suggested Haitian immigrants “all have AIDS”. It also denied that Mr Trump suggested Nigerian immigrants would “never go back to their huts”. According to the New York Times, Mr Trump was said to have made the comments during a meeting with senior staff about […]

