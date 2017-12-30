Tunde Kelani to chair censors board, Joke Silva appointed member – TheCable
Tunde Kelani to chair censors board, Joke Silva appointed member
Tunde Kelani has been appointed the chairman of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB). Kelani, a celebrated filmmaker, was named head of the NFVCB on Friday when President Muhammadu Buhari appointed 209 chairmen and 1258 board members for …
Tunde Kelani, Joke Silva, Ekpenyong get Buhari's board appointment
