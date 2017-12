Tunde Kelani to head censors board, Joke Silva appointed member – TheCable



TheCable Tunde Kelani to head censors board, Joke Silva appointed member

TheCable

Tunde Kelani has been appointed the chairman of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB). Kelani, a celebrated filmmaker, was named head of the NFVCB on Friday when President Muhammadu Buhari appointed 209 chairmen and 1258 board members for …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest