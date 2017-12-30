 Tunde (Style Plus) : My Heart [Music] | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tunde (Style Plus) : My Heart [Music]

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Tunde is out with a new song and he calls his latest effort,”My Heart’. For those who don’t know him, he is a member of the r n b group Style-Plus, which redefined the face of Nigerian R’n’B genre with the smash hit single, “Olufunmi”. The talented act, is now pursuing a solo career under […]

Tunde (Style Plus) : My Heart [Music]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.