Turkey, Chad vow to 'stand together' against terrorism
Hurriyet Daily News
Turkey, Chad vow to 'stand together' against terrorism
Hurriyet Daily News
Turkey and Chad will stand together to fight terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Dec. 26 during a visit to the Central African nation. Erdoğan's remarks came at a joint news conference in the capital N'Djamena following a closed-door …
