Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Africa


GhanaWeb

TV licence fee defaulters to be prosecuted from January 4
GhanaWeb
Prosecution of persons who fail to pay their mandatory television licence fees will begin from January 4, 2018. The Chief Justice Gloria Akuffo has accordingly established 11 special TV Licence Courts across the regions to try defaulters of the licence
