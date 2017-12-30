Two Dead Men Make President Buhari’s Latest Board Appointments

Senator Francis Okpozo, who died at 81, in 2016, has been named Chairman, Nigerian Press Council (NPC). Also on the list is late retired Deputy Inspector General of Police and elder statesman, Donald Ugbaja. The late Ugbaja was appointed member of Consumer Protection Council. His name is the third on the list of the council […]

The post Two Dead Men Make President Buhari's Latest Board Appointments appeared first on Timeofgist.

