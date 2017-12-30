 Two Dead Men Make President Buhari’s Latest Board Appointments | Nigeria Today
Two Dead Men Make President Buhari’s Latest Board Appointments

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Senator Francis Okpozo, who died at 81, in 2016, has been named Chairman, Nigerian Press Council (NPC). Also on the list is late retired Deputy Inspector General of Police and elder statesman, Donald Ugbaja. The late Ugbaja was appointed member of Consumer Protection Council. His name is the third on the list of the council […]

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

