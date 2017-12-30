 Two Employees Sell Six Company Trucks For N20m | Nigeria Today
Two Employees Sell Six Company Trucks For N20m

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Abiodun OdudeTwo workers in a Chinese company in Ibadan were arrested after stealing six trucks and a Toyota Camry from the company and taking them to sell in Kaduna for N20m. The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, stated that Wang Shou Bo, the Chief Executive Officer of the company informed the police force about…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

