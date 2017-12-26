 Two Female Nigerians appointed by BBC to serve as heads of language service for East and West Africa | Nigeria Today
Two Female Nigerians appointed by BBC to serve as heads of language service for East and West Africa

Posted on Dec 26, 2017

  As part of the BBC World Service’s further expansion in Africa, two Nigerian women have been appointed the heads of language services for Eastand West Africa respectively. Based in Nairobi, Rachael Akidi Okwir, the Head of East Africa Languages, will be managing services in Afaan Oromo, Amharic, Somali, Swahili and Tigrinya. While Toyosi Ogunseye, […]

