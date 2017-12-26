 Two straight best friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two straight best friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two Irish best friends, Matt Murphy and Michael O’Sullivan, who are both heterosexual, decided to get married when they discovered how much tax would have to be paid on the house Murphy, 83, intended to leave in his will to O’Sullivan, 58, who is his carer. “I’ve known Matty for 30 years. We became very […]

The post Two straight best friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.