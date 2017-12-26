Two straight best friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax
Two Irish best friends, Matt Murphy and Michael O’Sullivan, who are both heterosexual, decided to get married when they discovered how much tax would have to be paid on the house Murphy, 83, intended to leave in his will to O’Sullivan, 58, who is his carer. “I’ve known Matty for 30 years. We became very […]
The post Two straight best friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!