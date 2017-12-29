Two Suicide Bombers Kill Eight in Borno

Eight persons were killed and 14 others injured on Thursday in suicide bomb attacks on Amarwa, a community in the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

A resident of the village, Abba Ajiri, said the attacks were simultaneously executed by two suicide bombers.

According to Ajiri, the suicide bombers, both females, infiltrated the village at about 12pm and detonated the Improvised Explosive Device strapped to their bodies.

He said the explosion initially consumed five persons, including the two suicide bombers and left 17 persons injured.

He said the 17 injured persons were taken to the Borno State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri for treatment. But three of them died later due to the severity of their injuries.

The Borno State Secretary of the Hunters Association, Bunu Bukar, told journalists in Maiduguri that the attacks happened at about 12 noon on Thursday.

Bukar said, “The suicide bombings in Amarwa village of Konduga, about 17 kilometres from Maiduguri township, have claimed five lives, including the two suicide bombers and about 13 other people were injured and have been taken to hospitals in Maiduguri for medical treatment.

“Amarwa village was previously attacked but it was not as devastating as this time,” Bukar had said.

An official of the Borno State Specialist Hospital, Mahmud Bukar, later told journalists that three persons could not make it out of the 17 people injured.

He said, “We had a total of 17 injured victims brought into our hospital from Amarwa in Konduga this afternoon (Thursday) and unfortunately, we lost two even before they were operated upon and few minutes ago, another victim passed away in the theatre room.

“We now have three deaths, and 14 injured victims in our hospital at the moment.”

He added, “I was reliably informed by the relations of some of the victims that three people, excluding the two suicide bombers, lost their lives in the attack before the injured persons were evacuated to the hospital. So, going by their calculations, we now have six deaths and fourteen injured.”

The Head of Rescue Operations, Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Bello Dambatta, confirmed the incident.

