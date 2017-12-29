 UFS language policy is lawful, ConCourt rules – News24 | Nigeria Today
UFS language policy is lawful, ConCourt rules – News24

Posted on Dec 29, 2017


UFS language policy is lawful, ConCourt rules
Johannesburg – The Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of the University of the Free State's (UFS) language policy. The UFS adopted a new language policy in March 2016, which replaces Afrikaans and English as parallel mediums of instruction, and
ConCourt upholds UFS decision to switch language policy to EnglishEyewitness News
Top court confirms Free State University's English-only language policyBusiness Day
ConCourt rules UFS language policy lawfuleNCA

