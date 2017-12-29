 Uganda: Army Destroys Eight ADF Rebel Camps – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uganda: Army Destroys Eight ADF Rebel Camps – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


San Francisco Bay View

Uganda: Army Destroys Eight ADF Rebel Camps
AllAfrica.com
Kampala — The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) have said their air and artillery attack on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) inside DR Congo last week left eight rebel camps destroyed. The army spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, on Wednesday
Fashion Show Brings Hope to CongoVoice of America

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.