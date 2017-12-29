Uganda charges 45 Rwanda nationals with Terrorism – Journalducameroun.com – English – (press release)
|
SRJ News
|
Uganda charges 45 Rwanda nationals with Terrorism
Journalducameroun.com – English – (press release)
A court in Uganda has charged 45 Rwandan nationals with terrorism contrary to the terrorism Act and the laws of Uganda.The Rwandans were arrested last week in Kikagati as they tried to cross from Tanzania into Uganda. The suspects appeared before a …
