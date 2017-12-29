 Uganda: Museveni Still Has a Chance, He Shouldn’t Blow It – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uganda: Museveni Still Has a Chance, He Shouldn’t Blow It – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent

Uganda: Museveni Still Has a Chance, He Shouldn't Blow It
AllAfrica.com
There is an outcry in Uganda. Except that one man doesn't seem to hear it. Or has he chosen to stuff fingers in his ears? President Yoweri Museveni seems to be within reach of what his critics accuse of him of plotting all this while. What the ruling
YEAR REVIEW: 2017 winners & losersIndependent
Message To Ugandan Diaspora from Home: Stand Up and Be Counted Against MusevenismBlack Star News

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.