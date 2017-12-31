Uganda President refuses to sign Bio-safety bill into law books – Coastweek
|
Independent
|
Uganda President refuses to sign Bio-safety bill into law books
Coastweek
KAMPALA Uganda (Xinhua) — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni declined to sign a bill into law which allows genetically modified organisms (GMO) into the country, a parliament spokesperson said Friday. Chris Obore, spokesperson of the Ugandan parliament …
State orders TV, radio stations to broadcast live Museveni's New Year message
FLASHBACK: President Museveni's New Year message
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!